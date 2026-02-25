Hamilton grad Malik Verdon wears students’ designs in NFL

Credit: Courtesy TVHamilton; edited by David Sherman

Hamilton High graduate Malik Verdon returned home after wearing cleats designed by nine local students during the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative.
