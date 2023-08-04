Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on home for veteran and family in New Carlisle

A Navy veteran who suffers health issues linked to his time in the service expressed gratitude Friday as nearly two dozen people gathered for the Veterans Build Kickoff event Friday in New Carlisle.

The Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton project will result in a house for the Pringle family on West Madison Street.

Len Pringle, his wife and two children have been living in a cramped two-bedroom house, but will buy the three-bedroom place through a no-interest loan and through more than 500 hours of sweat equity required for Habitat projects.

“It’s been a journey, and the journey is not over yet, but we’re excited about the process, where we’ve come from and how we’ve gotten here through this program,” Len Pringle said.

He called it nothing but a labor of love for the family.

Alicia Pringle has volunteered at the Habitat ReStore, while Len Pringle has worked in Montgomery County on Habitat sites.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Now, the couple married 17 years and their children, children Benjamin, 13, and Gabby, 12, are elated.

“This is really ours, and we are going to make this happen,” Len Pringle said. “We’ve been cramped, but ... we’ve weathered the storm.

Benjamin plans to run track and field this year and has slept on the couch for the last seven years. Gabby loves art and music, playing the piano and xylophone.

“With faith, and hope and determination, here we are, soon to be in our place, our home,” Len Pringle said.

According to Habitat For Humanity, he served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Independence where he was exposed to Agent Orange, causing health problems that require his wife to take care of him.

In addition to the sweat equity, the Pringles have worked with Habitat to learn more about buying a home and taking care of the finances and family’s health.

Habitat For Humanity of Greater Dayton serves Montgomery, Greene and Clark counties through volunteer work funded by donations and grants.