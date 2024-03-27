Great Golden Egg Hunt expected to bring thousands to downtown Springfield

The event page, where clues will be posted, is available at Clark County OH Events on Facebook.

“Not only can you follow it for updates and see who the sponsors are and stuff like that, but at 6 p.m. the clues start being posted within the event, that way people are moving in different areas as we’re hiding them,” Tackett said. “Because it’s a lot, we don’t just throw them down because people are hanging out downtown, they’re watching.”

Tackett said she will sit inside Sip & Dipity and post clues while volunteers are out placing eggs, of which they send photos to Tackett who posts it to the event page.

Once participants find a golden egg containing a number inside, they should bring it to Sip & Dipity at 117 S. Fountain Ave., which will have a table with prizes donated from businesses and community members for them to choose from. Prizes can include gift cards, cash and more.

There will also be some eggs containing candy hidden downtown, Tackett said.

Most downtown and other businesses participate in the hunt, Tackett said. She said her co-organizer is Rob Adams of the Springfield AAMCO Transmissions.

The hunt is scheduled to end at 8 p.m., but if an egg or eggs haven’t been found by then, Tackett will post another clue so that it is found.

The event is expected to bring at least a couple thousand people to downtown Springfield, she said.