Golden Wedding Party for 50th anniversaries to be held at Clark County Fair

William and Patricia Buck were the King and Queen of the Golden Wedding Anniversary at the Clark County Fair Tuesday, July 25, 2023. William and Patricia have been married for 75 years. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Couples celebrating 50 years of marriage are invited to the annual Golden Wedding Party that will be held during the Clark County Fair next month.

United Seniors Services (USS) and the Springfield Kiwanis Club will hold the event from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 22 in the Arts and Crafts Building.

“(This) has continued to be a cherished tradition in our community,” said Julie Denney, USS Marketing Communications Coordinator. “(It’s important to) recognize and honor ... our community milestones at the fair.”

Clark County couples who are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in 2025, or who have already reached that milestone, are invited to attend the party.

The celebration will include music, refreshments, recognition of the longest-married couple in attendance, and all honored couples will receive lifetime passes to the fair.

Couples who have attended in the past will receive an invitation by mail. First-time honorees are asked to contact USS at 937-521-3002 and provide their names, home address, and wedding date to receive an invitation. The deadline to call is July 11.

Harold and Roberta Mowll get their picture taken after being crowned King and Queen of the Golden Wedding Party Tuesday, July 23. 2024 at the Clark County Fair. Harold and Roberta have been married for 70 years. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

icon to expand image

Credit: Bill Lackey

Over the last three years, couples ranging from 70 to 75 years of marriage won king and queen.

Last year, Roberta and Fletcher Mowell were crowned queen and king, who was the only couple with 70 years of marriage. William and Patricia Buck won in 2023, who celebrate their 75th anniversary that year. In 2022, John and Anna May Brown, who had been married for 75 years, won.

The Golden Wedding Celebration began in 1958 as a project of the Springfield Kiwanis Club, then later moved to the fair in 1964 as the honorees increased. USS joined the partnership in 1972. Today, the event honors more than 1,700 couples and surviving spouses.

