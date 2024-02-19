Gloria Theatre to open live season with Celtic Angels Ireland

Gloria Theatre CEO Staci Weller said being able to host a world-class show to open its season is a big deal for the Gloria and a way to expose this type of art to the local audience.

“Traditional Irish music and dance is such an important part of culture and, unfortunately, some Americans haven’t witnessed its amazing beauty and excitement. We’re honored to be able to offer this elegant and astounding genre with these world-class Irish artists,” she said.

Part of what sets this show apart is there are three groups of performers, the Heavenly Celtic Angels, the Dynamic Celtic Knight Dancers and the Trinity Ensemble Band, who will together perform traditional and contemporary Irish music and dance.

To lend to the cultural authenticity, the show is directed and choreographed by Louise Barry of Ireland’s National Theatre, musical direction is by Daniel Thompson of the Glenn Miller Orchestra, with award-winning Irish step choreographers and music producers.

Weller said the audience should be ready to get interactive by clapping, stomping and getting into the spirit for an evocative Irish journey.

The second season of Stars on Stage will have six other acts featuring a variety of entertainment through the next several months including Queen tribute Radio Gaga, March 22; “The Chipper Experience! When Magic & Comedy Collide!”, April 21; Honky Tonk Chicks, May 18; 7 Bridges – The Ultimate Eagles Experience, June 14; “The Beat Goes On featuring Lisa McClowry as Cher”, Oct. 19; and Uptown, Nov. 15.

“Last year was our first Stars on Stage concert series and everyone was so impressed with the quality and variety we offered, so, buckle up because I honestly see this year’s lineup as even better,” said Weller. “Seven genres in seven concerts including classic rock, country, pop rock, magic, comedy, Motown and a couple of surprises down the road. Everybody can truly get a taste of everything.”

HOW TO GO

What: Celtic Angels Ireland

Where: The Gloria Theatre, 216 S. Main St., Urbana

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23

Admission: $37-57

More info: gloriatheatre.org/