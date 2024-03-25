Local STEM students complete ‘immersive journey’ in Iceland

About 35 Global Impact STEM Academy (GISA) students completed an “immersive journey” studying abroad in Iceland earlier this month.

The students in grades 10-12 and six teachers traveled for the eight-day journey.

“This trip provided our students with an incredible opportunity to apply their STEM knowledge in a real-world setting and gain a deeper appreciation for the environment,” said superintendent Josh Jennings. “Iceland’s extraordinary landscapes and geological wonders served as a powerful backdrop for learning and personal growth.”

The journey began by exploring Iceland’s beauty, such as the fjords, waterfalls and fields of mud and steam, and students also walked along the gap separating two tectonic plates.

Students learned about geological processes, ecological systems and conservation efforts. Through hands-on exploration and immersive experiences, they also gained a deeper understanding of Iceland’s environmental density and interconnectedness of the planet’s system.

Throughout the trip, students participated in a variety of activities that help foster critical thinking, collaboration and environmental stewardship, including hiking to the top of volcanic crafters, and exploring glaciers and hot springs.

The students and teachers were guided by EF Tours, a world leader in international education that offers travel experiences for students and educators.

