Free documentary screening to show digital age risks of substance use

CCPIP has worked the past three years on messaging and awareness campaigns to keep the community informed about the risks of substance misuse, especially concerning youths, promoting several events and activities covering how these can affect not only physical, but mental health.

When CCPIP’s Carey McKee saw “Screenagers” at a workshop, she wanted to share with the community, especially parents, students, caregivers, teachers, coaches and anyone eager to learn.

“In one hour, this documentary portrays everything our coalition has been trying to address over the past three years. We need to educate, and this puts it all together,” she said.

The film addresses how the tech revolution has reshaped adolescence and its effects on substance abuse, debunking myths, sharing strategies parents and schools can use to encourage healthy decision-making, supporting teen mental health, setting limits and creating a healthy home environment.

One of the segments will show a young woman going through substance withdrawal, and the film offers skills and tools on how to wean from substances.

One of CCPIP’s targets has been vaping education. The frequency of new vaping businesses popping up locally, offering various flavors of vaping products and organic messaging has made it more enticing to younger people according to McKee.

McKee said some of CCPIP’s work in the next year is to monitor messaging on marijuana use with its recent legal passage in Ohio, where it will likely attract new users.

Prior to the screening, community partners will be set up in the lobby with resources. Aimee Shadwick, director for RecoveryOhio, which was established by Gov. Mike DeWine to expand state efforts to combat substance abuse and mental health disorders by increasing prevention efforts, will give opening remarks before the screening.

“We’re very excited to have her here as it shows support from the governor’s office and it supports our coalition’s work in our community,” McKee said.

For those who can’t attend Wednesday’s showing of “Screenagers,” a future showing will happen at a date to be determined.

HOW TO GO

What: “Screenagers Under the Influence: Addressing Vaping, Drugs and Alcohol in the Digital Age”

Where: The John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10

Admission: free

More info: www.facebook.com/ClarkCountyPartnersinPrevention/