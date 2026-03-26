Four Republicans running for Clark County commission unexpired term seat

After Flax Wilt stepped down in December 2025, former Clark County commissioner Rick Lohnes was appointed in January as acting commissioner until someone else is appointed to the seat. The central committee had up to 45 days to appoint someone.

The two groups that claim to be the county’s Republican Party appointed two different people in January as interim county commissioner — the Clark County Republic Party appointed Sanders and the Republic Party of Clark County appointed Cotter.

The county’s Board of Election members signed both certificates and sent them to the Secretary of State, where the governor could issue a commission to either candidate, or the governor and secretary of state could keep the seat vacated until the election.

Incumbent County Commissioner Sasha Rittenhouse, a Republican, and Democrat Bradley Soles will be running in a separate race for county commissioner in the November election.

The Republicans running for a separate seat are:

Daren J. Cotter

Cotter, born and raised in Springfield, has been the CFO of the Turner Foundation for 15 years and a Moorefield Twp. Trustee for 11 years, where he’s currently serving his third consecutive term. He previously held various leadership positions at Fifth Third Bank for 20 years, where he ended his career there as the vice president and Springfield City executive.

Cotter said he’s running for county commissioner in response to what he calls “50-year problems” that are coinciding with the opening on the county commission.

“These problems (or challenges) include matters needing addressed now that haven’t occurred in the last 50 years,” he said. “I feel a duty and a calling to jump in and work the Commissioners Rittenhouse and Patterson to make tough decisions on behalf of our constituents that will impact the next 50 years.”

As for top priorities, Cotter said he feels they must address the big issues the county currently faces that are “50-year problems” such as power generation, solar projects and data centers, come up with solutions for the outdated and undersized county jail, and address the challenges that come from the exploding housing developments.

“These big issues are the reason I’m running, are my top priorities and are the biggest issues facing the county right now. If everything was status quo for the county right now, I would not be running,” he said “I know it may sound odd, but I am not running for my own benefit, I am running to help solve big issues that face us during this season of time.”

Having the experience, knowledge and decision-making skills to move the county forward effectively is why Cotter believes he should be elected.

In his roles as a trustee, banker and community leader, Cotter has advocated for the community at the federal and state level for many years and has good relationships with the region’s legislatures and will “always leverage those relationships for the good of my constituents.”

Cotter is a Kenton Ridge High School graduate and has a bachelor of arts degree in business administration with a specialization in finance from Wittenberg University.

Greg R. Kaffenbarger

Kaffenbarger, of New Carlisle, has been a Pike Twp. trustee for 17 years and is a self-employed farmer and president of Kaffenbarger Farms, Inc.

Kaffenbarger said he’s running for commissioner because he has a strong passion for Clark County and is proud to call it his home.

“I have deep roots in Clark County, as five generations of Kaffenbargers have lived and worked here as farmers and other business owners. Clark County has presented me with many opportunities in life, and it is a wonderful place to live and raise a family,” he said. “I want to help ensure Clark County can thrive and create opportunities for future generations.”

Kaffenbarger said he should be elected because he has a strong work ethic, a common-sense approach to decision-making, will make sure tax dollars are spent appropriately, will make sure to become a part of the solution and not the problem, and will listen to opposing viewpoints and welcome open discussions regarding topics that affect the area.

As for his top priorities, Kaffenbarger said long-term sustainability is key to Clark County’s future, including good-paying jobs and affordable housing, as well as the safety of residents and the potential new jail and safety building.

“I believe that local government needs to be as open as possible for communication with the residents of Clark County. We won’t always agree on topics, but we need to hear opposing viewpoints and take them into consideration when making decisions that affect everyone in the county,” he said.

Kaffenbarger is a Northwestern Local School District graduate and has a bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University. While in college, he worked as a page for State Senator Dave Hobson when he was president of the Ohio Senate. Since graduating, he’s been self-employed his entire adult life.

Mark Edwin Sanders

Sanders, a lifelong Clark County resident, has been vice chairman of the Clark County Republic Party for three years and is a Northwestern Local School District bus driver.

Sanders said he’s running for county commission because of a “lack of services for the homeless, pending litigation due to the solar project, Sheltered, Inc. issue, out of control annexation and data center proposals, and lastly, a $100 million jail plan.”

Having strong skills in project management, cost reduction activities and crisis management requiring analytical based decision analysis is why Sanders feels he should be elected.

“(My goals are) to win back the trust and encourage involvement of the citizenry in county politics and and decisions,“ he said. ”For too long many have felt some leadership made taxpayers out to be the employee, it’s actually reversed, the taxpayer is the employer and the ultimate boss.”

The biggest issue facing the county, Sanders said, is the lack of trust of the commission by voters.

“They feel disenfranchised by the sales tax initiative and attempt to build a jail in the suburbs without citizen input. Many are still frustrated with the cost and troublesome startup of the new 911 call center,” he said.

“Only spend what you have instead of continually asking for more from those already struggling. Any service or function can benefit from best practice activity, the citizens of Clark County have been viewed as walking ATM’s for long enough.”

Sanders is a 1979 Greenon High School graduate and a retired casting and tooling engineer from Honda of America after 33.5 years, with the last 20 years as a crisis and project management for Anna Engine plant.

Victoria Sorg

Sorg, of South Charleston and Catawba, is the director of revenue and partnerships for a national, nonpartisan political watchdog organization that tracks money in politics and works as an independent consultant for nonprofits throughout the U.S.

This is the first time Sorg has campaigned for a public office, but said she has “significant experience” working alongside local elected officials and collaborating with national political advocacy groups, engaging in political discussions and navigating political environments.

“Transparency and rebuilding trust in local government is extremely important to me and one of the top reasons I am running,” she said. “I understand how decisions at every level of government directly impact citizens.”

Sorg said she is running as commissioner because she loves the county, wants to use her experience, expertise and financial management skills to improve county operations and allocate tax dollars, and has been interested in public service her entire adult life.

“Early in my career, I saw firsthand that real, meaningful change happens at the county level, especially in a community the size of Clark County, (which) has significant untapped potential,” she said. “With disciplined fiscal management, transparent leadership, and thoughtful planning, we can strengthen our foundation and improve quality of life for everyone who calls it home.”

As for top priorities, Sorg explained she’d focus on fiscal responsibility by managing the county budget without increasing taxes, economic development by leveraging brownfields, vacant lots and unused manufacturing facilities to attract defense related businesses to invest in the county and create good paying jobs, government transparency by rebuilding trust with voters and taxpayers through things such as livestreamed and recorded meetings, regular Q&A sessions and establish citizens committees for major issues.

“While there are many areas we need to address as a county, job creation and economic growth should be top priorities,” she said. “Putting more money in the pockets of our community members will help alleviate many of the social and economic challenges that stem from financial hardship. We need to focus on decisions and policies that have the biggest positive impact for the most citizens.”

Some of the significant issues facing the county include data centers, large scale solar projects, jail funding and location, Sorg said. As for long term challenges, she said they include a declining and aging population, decreasing sales tax revenue, rising crime rates, and a lack of jobs that pay a sustainable living wage.

Sorg has served as senior director of development at The Dayton Foundation, director of development and marketing at the Springfield Foundation, and a licensed financial advisor with Lutheran Brotherhood. She earned a bachelor’s degree in financial economics from Wittenberg University and a master’s degree in philanthropy and nonprofit management from the University of Northern Iowa.