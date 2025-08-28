Former 700 WLW radio personality Gary Burbank dies

He was 84 and died after a long illness, according to reports. A post from Cunningham on Wednesday said: “I received word tonight that the Most talented Radio Host of all time… Gary Burbank.. needs your special prayers as he confronts serious health issues..Remember Gary.. his wife Carol and family in your prayers.. His life and career has been long and consequential…” Burbank was on 700 WLW for 25 years, retiring in 2007. He would often voice zany characters, including the well-recognized Earl Pitts.

Gary Burbank has passed… May the GOAT… RIP….❤️❤️ — Bill Cunningham (@Willie700WLW) August 28, 2025

He was born in Memphis, Tenn., and was also a musician. Burbank was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2012.

Burbank started his career in Louisiana and Mississippi before becoming one of the first white disc jockeys at Memphis radio station WDIA, one of the first stations in the U.S. programmed entirely for Black listeners, his biography on the Radio Hall of Fame said.

He then joined WAKY in Louisville, where he moved from music to political and social humor. After spending some time in Canada, he went back in Louisville to join WHAS and then made his way over to Cincinnati, where he spent the rest of his career at WLW.

WCPO-TV contributed to this report.