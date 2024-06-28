Food bank completes warehouse floor renovation, moves back onsite

The food bank moved to a temporary location for three months because of the renovations to the current building floor, which was the first step in an “extensive project” to enhance the facility.

The project aimed to improve safety and efficiency in Second Harvest’s warehouse operations at 20 N. Murray St. The food bank replaced 30,000 square feet of damaged flooring in the warehouse, which was possible from the support of individual and foundation donors.

Sarah Roberts, operations director, overseeing programs and warehouse operations, said this improvement allows the food bank to better meet the needs of community members to “provide them with the essential support they depend on.”

“The completion of the floor renovation project significantly enhances our ability to safely and efficiently serve our community,” Roberts said. “With the new flooring in place, our team can operate equipment more smoothly, reducing the risk of accidents and ensuring a faster, more reliable distribution process...”

The project began in late March.

“The successful and timely completion of this project highlights Second Harvest Food Bank’s unwavering dedication to serving the community with improved effectiveness and security,” said Development Director Jennifer Brunner.

The drive-thru distribution will be held every Tuesday and Thursday, except July 4, through its alley service location.

For more information, visit www.theshfb.org or call 937-325-8715.

Second Harvest, a member of Feeding America and the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, services Champaign, Clark and Logan Counties by sourcing, collecting, storing and distributing about 6 million pounds of food to 60 nonprofit member agencies who feed those in need.