Four candidates competing for Clark County Fair queen

Four candidates are competing in the 2023 Clark County Fair Queen contest today on the first day of the fair.

The event will be held at the Big Tent at 1 p.m.

The fair will continue through Friday, July 28.

Here are the 2023 candidates and their background:

Chloe Gillaugh

Gillaugh is a freshman at Wilmington University, where she is on the equestrian team and dual-majoring in Animal Science and Equine Business Management. The Cedarville High School graduate is in 4-H’s 2 Hot 2 Trot club and has been in 4-H for the past 12 years.

“For the past 12 years, I have noticed there is a small number of children of color who participate in 4-H and FFA, and my goal is to increase those numbers as much as possible,” Gillaugh wrote in her entry. “I want to be fair queen to show that there are people who look like me in the Clark County Fair participant setting so that there is more comfort and aspiration to become apart of such an amazing organization.”

Katherine Sprowl

Sprowl is a freshman at Wright State University, planning to major in Early Childhood Education. She has been involved in the Clark County fair for the past 11 years, working with dairy feeders, rabbits, goats and more than two dozen miscellaneous projects.

“I want to represent anyone with different backgrounds to have the chance to be successful,” Sprowl wrote in her entry to be queen.

Brooke Comer

Comer is a senior at Northwestern High School, planning on going to Clark State for agricultural business. She is involved with FFA and 4-H animal projects.

“It was always a place that was close to my heart,” wrote Comer in her entry for fair queen. “I want to improve and introduce new ideas into the fair, and I would love to be the spokesperson for our county.”

Megan Thatcher

Thatcher is a freshman at Montana State University, majoring in agricultural education and minor in animal science. She is a part of FFA. She has shown pigs for the last four years at the Clark County Fair, and before that showed horses and pigs at the Warren County Fair for six years.

“I would like to help our fair community and be someone to look up to. I would like to be there to answer questions and promote the Clark County Fair,” wrote Thatcher in her entry.