First Taco Bell east of the Mississippi? Springfielders remember city’s original run for the border

Springfield has five Taco Bell restaurants these days, but the history of the city’s first such site triggered a flood of memories for residents this week.

Rhonda Jo Gram posted in the Clark County Food Fiends group on Facebook a historical reminder: The first Taco Bell east of the Mississippi River opened in Springfield in 1968.

The owner was the late Jim Lopez, an 82-year-old resident referred to as the “Mayor of Main Street” in a 2015 Springfield News-Sun obituary story.

Lopez, with a signature mustache, ran several restaurants in east Springfield over a 40-year period, including Jim’s Coney Island, Jim’s Pizza and other ventures.

The Taco Bell post on Food Fiends attracted more than 100 comments and more than 60 shares by many who remembered Lopez and the food.

“If you went into that location in 1968 and on, he probably made your tacos for you,” Gram said.

He also made Bell-burgers at the original Taco Bell at 2100 E. Main St. that were good memories for commenters.

One woman said: “I used to ride my bike up there! Everything was a quarter and I loved the Bell-burgers!”

Lopez was raised in West Virginia, served in the Navy and, when discharged, located in San Diego with wife Edith, where he ran a Taco Bell franchise.

In 1968, with the company wanting to expand east, Lopez wanted to be closer to his roots and opened a prototype store in Springfield, billed as the first east of the Mississippi.

One commenter said: “I worked there in 82 or 83. God I miss the real Taco Bell. Where almost everything from the beef to the beans to the fried tortillas were made in house.”

Others remembered the grand opening for the first Taco Bell here. One person talked about the spotlight that covered the city sky, and another said they had a live band perform.

News-Sun archives show Louisa Flook, Miss Springfield 1968, cutting the ribbon, with Lopez and other Taco Bell officials on hand. Miss Mexico 1968 also attended, as did Bozo the Clown. All food items were 25 cents.

