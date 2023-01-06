First Friday, Market at Mother’s open first weekend of 2023

“Even though Holiday in the City is over, we’ve decided to extend outdoor ice skating into the first two weekends of January,” said Ashten Houseman, downtown events programmer for the Greater Springfield Partnership, which presents First Friday and Holiday in the City.

The Speedway Ice Skating Rink, located on City Hall Plaza, is open to the public and will operate 5-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Jan. 13-14. Admission is $7 with skates or $5 if you bring your own skates; children ages 5-under skate free.