First Friday, Market at Mother’s open first weekend of 2023

A popular part of the holiday season will keep the spirit into the New Year as downtown Springfield prepares for the initial First Friday of 2023. Saturday will see the return of the winter version of a summertime favorite with the Market at Mother’s.
“Even though Holiday in the City is over, we’ve decided to extend outdoor ice skating into the first two weekends of January,” said Ashten Houseman, downtown events programmer for the Greater Springfield Partnership, which presents First Friday and Holiday in the City.
The Speedway Ice Skating Rink, located on City Hall Plaza, is open to the public and will operate 5-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Jan. 13-14. Admission is $7 with skates or $5 if you bring your own skates; children ages 5-under skate free.
Hatch Artist Studios, 105 N. Center St., will have its more than 30 artists eager to share what they’ve been creating recently, Houseman said. There will be live music beginning at 6:30 p.m. from Bubba and the Electric Gumps featuring Arlo and 9 Volt, while the EAT food truck will have food available.
Other music choices include Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St., which will reopen from its winter break with The RC Project at 7 p.m., while the Market Bar at COHatch, 101 S. Fountain Ave., will host After the Rain featuring Harmony Brown at 7. The Market Bar will also have holiday cocktails and non-alcoholic drink specials.
Downtown merchants and boutiques will offer post-holiday sales and specials that will vary by business.
The Market at Mother’s begins season Saturday
The indoor winter version of the Springfield Farmers Market, The Market at Mother’s, will begin its season at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mother Stewart’s. It will run each Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the end of March, often complemented by live music and food trucks.
For Saturday’s opener, singer-songwriter Amber Hargett will perform noon to 2 p.m., while the EAT food truck will be available 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Market will gather several local vendors selling their goods, including some who are regulars at the summer markets.
About the Author