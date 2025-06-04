First annual Fairborn UFO Conference this weekend

Friday’s events feature a costume contest. There are three age groups: 12 years and under, 13 – 17 years and 18 years and older adults. The contest begins at 6 p.m. and is followed by a showing of Steven Spielberg’s E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. Participation and admission is free for kids under 12 years and only $5 for older participants. Admission to see the movie will be $5.

Libraries in Enon, Fairborn, Yellow Springs and New Carlisle will also have an alien coloring contest this week with prizes being given at the costume contest.

Saturday’s conference and subject matter is for the grownups. No children’s activities are scheduled for Saturday.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. June 7, at the Holiday Inn, 2800 Presidential Drive in Fairborn. The vendor’s area will be free to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will include shirts, toys and books.

Admission to listen to the speakers and presentations will be $15.

Ohio State Representative Brian Lampton will open the Conference at 9 a.m. Welcoming comments by Fairborn Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick will follow.

A prestigious list of speakers has been assembled. These include Tom Wertman, the Director of Ohio MUFON. (MUFON stands for the Mutual UFO Network which is a non-profit organization made up of civilian volunteers who study UFO reports.) Wertman will act as the Master of Ceremonies.

Also speaking will be author Ben Moss who wrote “Not of This World”; Abductee Regressionist Lemoine Rice; Ashley Hilt, author of “Indrid Cold: Searching for the Man from Lanules;” and Thomas Carey and Donald R. Schmitt, the co-authors of “UFO Secrets Inside Wright-Patterson.”

A live Zoom discussion with “Ancient Alien” star Mike Berra will be one of the highlights of the conference. Thomas Carey will speak online as well.

The conference will end at 6 p.m. with a few words from Bill Cacciolfi.

New Carlisle resident David McWhorter, President of U.F.O 101, is enthusiastic about the support that this conference has received from the community.

U.F.O. 101 meets at the New Carlisle Library at 2 p.m. on the third Saturday each month and has an active Facebook page. More than 100 additional members watch the meetings online each month.