Firefighters battle Springfield house fire

Springfield Fire Rescue Division crews fought a house fire on the city’s northeast side Monday morning.
Callers reported the fire about 10:40 a.m. in the 900 block of Emery Street between Dwight Road and Columbus Avenue.
Crews arrived on scene within minutes and reported a fully involved fire that appeared to start in the garage area and spread to the house.
Smoke and flames could be seen for blocks, witnesses reported.
Initial emergency radio traffic indicated no injuries and gave an “all-clear” signal on life safety.