Fire sparks ammunition explosions as house burns down in Medway

BETHEL TWP., Clark County — A house filled with ammunition caught fire Sunday morning near the Medway area and was destroyed.
Crews were dispatched at 4:36 a.m. on reports of a house fire in the 10000 block of Lower Valley Pike, according to Jacob King, chief of the Bethel Township Fire Department.
The entire front of the house was on fire and the report described “heavy fire (and) fire through the roof,” King said. He added that some of the ammunition could be heard exploding during the fire.
“Around 7 a.m., we made the decision to let the fire burn due to the hoarding conditions and the amount of ammunition explosions that we were getting from the house itself,” King said.
The home was reportedly vacant. Crews took a defensive approach, deciding to let it burn down, eventually pushing the walls in so the fire could be contained.
“Our ultimate goal was to contain this fire to itself — to the home only, and not extend it to any of the neighbors,” King said. “So, we were able to successfully do that and maintain it here.”
No one was injured in the blaze.
Ammunition found at the site ranged from .22 caliber to .50 caliber rounds, as well as aircraft flares. The Wright-Patterson Explosive Ordnance Disposal squad was called to the scene to determine the best course of action.
“We upgraded the call and requested multiple tankers from several departments due to this area not having hydrants,” King said.
The Box 27 volunteer organization that helps firefighters on fire scenes also showed up for support. “A vital function we have been missing for some time now; we appreciate our agreements with them,” King said.
King said for residents who use AT&T services, four main cable lines are severely damaged by the fire and communication lines are in the process of being rerouted.
