Fire sparks ammunition explosions as house burns down in Medway

“Our ultimate goal was to contain this fire to itself — to the home only, and not extend it to any of the neighbors,” King said. “So, we were able to successfully do that and maintain it here.”

No one was injured in the blaze.

Ammunition found at the site ranged from .22 caliber to .50 caliber rounds, as well as aircraft flares. The Wright-Patterson Explosive Ordnance Disposal squad was called to the scene to determine the best course of action.

“We upgraded the call and requested multiple tankers from several departments due to this area not having hydrants,” King said.

The Box 27 volunteer organization that helps firefighters on fire scenes also showed up for support. “A vital function we have been missing for some time now; we appreciate our agreements with them,” King said.

King said for residents who use AT&T services, four main cable lines are severely damaged by the fire and communication lines are in the process of being rerouted.