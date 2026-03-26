Find things to do in Springfield area this weekend; including large list of Easter egg hunts

Clark County Home Show

When: 2-7 p.m.

Location: Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike

Description: Find inspiration, ideas and solutions for home and garden projects. Vendors will offer home improvement and remodeling services; landscaping and outdoor living solutions; interior design and décor ideas; gardening tips, tools and accessories. Admission is free.

Easter Egg and Scavenger Hunt

When: 6:30 p.m.

Location: High Street Church, 1625 E. High St.

Description: There will be an Easter Egg hunt for preschoolers and a story-based scavenger hunt for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. The event is free, but registration is required at highstreetnaz.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/.

Benny Bodine in concert

When: 7 p.m.

Location: Mother Stewart’s Brewery, 102 W. Columbia St.

Description: Singer and guitarist Benny Bodine of the rock band Next to Nowhere will play rock and pop from the 1970s through the 2000s.

Desert Wind concert

When: 7 p.m.

Location: State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: Desert Wind will play classic rock. Tickets cost $5 advance and $10 the day of the show.

Saturday, March 28

Tunes-N-Tales: “Peter and the Wolf”

When: 10 a.m.

Location: Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Rd.

Description: The Springfield Symphony Orchestra and students from the Gary Geis School of Dance will perform while Sonya Knisley narrates Sergei Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf.” A copy of the book will be given to each family attending while supplies last thanks to the Clark County Public Library. Admission is free.

Clark County Home Show

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike

Description: Find inspiration, ideas and solutions for home and garden projects. Vendors will offer home improvement and remodeling services; landscaping and outdoor living solutions; interior design and décor ideas; gardening tips, tools and accessories. Admission is free.

Risen Christ Lutheran Church Easter Egg Hunt

When: 10 a.m.

Location: Risen Christ Lutheran Church, 41 E. Possum Rd.

Description: An Easter Egg hunt for children in preschool through sixth grade and crafts, snacks, games and other fun.

Easter Open House

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Schneider’s Florist, 633 N. Limestone St.

Description: The open house will include kids’ activities, refreshments, discounts on selected gift items and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Reptile Expo

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: VFW 1031, 1237 E. Main St.

Description: A selection of reptiles, amphibians, exotic animals, supplies and feeders in a family-friendly environment.

Hillside Church of God Easter Egg Hunt and Puppet Show

When: 10 a.m.

Location: Hillside Church of God, 2021 Hillside Ave.

Description: Children can participate in an egg hunt and watch a puppet show. The event is free.

Springfield Church of Christ Easter Egg Hunt

When: 11 a.m.

Location: Springfield Church of Christ-Christian, 1620 Buck Creek Lane

Description: A free Easter Egg hunt for children of all ages with designated hunting areas, cookie decorating, family photo booth, story time and free gift bags for every child. There will be a special coveted golden egg hidden in each hunting area for a special prize.

Showplace Easter Egg Hunt

When: noon

Location: Showplace Rent to Own, 526 S. Burnett Rd.

Description: Showplace Rent to Own will host an Easter Egg hunt with an appearance by the Easter Bunny and deals in the store.

Warder Park Elementary Easter Egg Hunt

When: noon

Location: Warder Park Wayne Elementary School, 2820 Hillside Ave.

Description: First Church of Christ in Christian Union is sponsoring a community Easter Egg hunt Warder Park Elementary for children ages 0 to sixth grade. The hunt will start at noon and participants are encouraged to arrive early.

Littleton & Rue Community Easter Egg Hunt

When: 1 p.m.

Location: Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, 830 N. Limestone St.

Description: A free community Easter Egg hunt for children ages 0-12 will be organized by age groups: Ages 0-3, 1:15 p.m.; ages 4-6, 1:30; ages 7-9, 1:45; 10-12, 2 p.m. There will also be refreshments, visits with the Easter Bunny and Easter Bunny photo area for those with phones. On-site registration will be required upon arrival and families should arrive early to allow time for check-in and registration. A liability waiver must be signed to participate.

Mystery Dinner Theater

When: 5 p.m.

Location: The Buchwalter House, 709 E. Main St.

Description: The evening will begin with wine and appetizers, followed by a three-course meal and an interactive mystery event, “A Literary Affair,” presented by Springfield Civic Theatre. This is an interactive event; audience participation is encouraged. Tickets cost $50 and are limited and reservations are required at 937-390-6751 or 864-378-1685.

Rob Heiliger in concert

When: 7 p.m.

Location: Mother Stewart’s Brewery, 102 W. Columbia St.

Description: An evening of live music from Rob Heiliger Admission is free.

Sunday, March 29

Clark County Home Show

When: noon to 4 p.m.

Location: Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike

Description: Find inspiration, ideas and solutions for home and garden projects. Vendors will offer home improvement and remodeling services; landscaping and outdoor living solutions; interior design and décor ideas; gardening tips, tools and accessories. Admission is free.

Covenant Concert Series: Springfield Symphony Brass Quintet

When: 3 p.m.

Location: Covenant Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Limestone St.

Description: The Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s Brass Quintet will perform a recital of chamber music. Admission is free.