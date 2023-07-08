X

Final Fourth of July events in area this weekend

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

By
8 minutes ago

This weekend is the last chance to see annual Fourth of July fireworks, with events that will take place today and Sunday in Champaign County.

Here is a look at events scheduled by day:

SATURDAY

Mechanicsburg

The village’s annual summer celebration is from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. today at Goshen Park.

9 a.m.: Lions Club Car Show in the school parking lot, registration is from 9 to 11 a.m. for $10, and trophies will be given at 2 p.m.; Marshall’s Mile, a one-mile walk/run, for $10.

11 a.m.: Books & Bridle will run through 1 p.m. at the Mechanicsburg Public Library and will include therapy horses, crafts and games.

1 p.m.: The parade will start at Heritage.

1:30 p.m.: Touch a Truck will be at the bottom of the park.

3 p.m.: Diamonds softball game.

4 p.m.: Corn Hole Tournament will be at the top of the park; register by 3:30 p.m. at Our Towne Mechanicsburg tent; Kids games at the top of park.

5 p.m.: Ohio Village Muffins old-time baseball game; Kids sand dig at the bottom of the park; CC the Balloon Lady until 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Kids games at the top of the park; Kids sand dig at the bottom of the park; G-Gap Band will perform until 10 p.m.

10 p.m.: Fireworks, with the national anthem sung by Isaac Bryant.

North Lewisburg

Fireworks will be held at dusk at community park today.

SUNDAY

Christiansburg

The Village of Christiansburg Independence Day Celebration that was scheduled for June 25 was canceled due to the threat of severe weather.

The fireworks were rescheduled for Sunday, July 9.

About the Author

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

