Fast food chain McDonald’s coming to New Carlisle

The city council approved the new McDonald’s at a December meeting. The fast food restaurant will be 3,694 square feet with a 15-foot sign. It will include indoor seating for 38 people, have a double lane drive-thru, and parking for 40 cars, including two accessible spaces.

“It’s been approved from all aspects. They have agreed to lower the height of the sign to be compliant, agreed to move the handicap spots adjacent to the buildings,” said City Manager Randy Bridge.

This is the first McDonald’s in the city, which Bridge said they welcome with enthusiasm.

“This addition not only brings convenient dining options but also economic growth, job opportunities and increased community vibrancy. We look forward to the positive impact this establishment will have on our town’s development,” he said.

The McDonald’s plan went to the city’s planning board on Nov. 6, where they approve building sizes, sign size and wall signs. Officials initially wanted the sign to be 30 feet, but it could only be up to 15 feet.

At the Nov. 14 meeting, McDonald’s was still going through the approval process. The planning board voted on sign variances and approved a conditional use permit for the drive-thru with some stipulations.

The planning board wanted McDonald’s to move their handicap parking closer to the building and plant lilac trees on the lawn area along Main Street to match the existing tree scape, as long as it doesn’t interfere with the high-pressure gas line underneath.

Bridge said the fast food chain should open later this year because “it will take some time” and they still have some site development to do. He said McDonald’s officials will be working with the county “from here on out” except for city inspections.