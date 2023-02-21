Family-owned Springfield trash hauler closing after 7 decades

He said the business is selling to Rumpke Waste & Recycling, a southwestern Ohio trash business since the 1930s.

When reached for comment, Jeff Meyers, east area communications manager for Rumpke, said he could not comment on rumored or potential business transactions.

“Whenever any type of change happens, Rumpke works hard to immediately notify its employees, and if applicable, impacted customers,” Meyers said.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Vince Refuse employs about 15 people total, and the routes Friday will be the last for the company.

Two other Vince brothers, now deceased, also worked for the business, and with wives and children involved, it was a “real family operation,” Rick Vince said.

“We really appreciated our customers,” he said. “I know they are going to be really upset.”

Several factors figured in the decision to sell the family business and retire, Rick Vince said.

“The expense just got to be unreal,” he said.

Other issues included hiring difficulties, problems with getting parts for machinery, and the health and age of family members involved.

“We just thought about it ... and we just couldn’t stay afloat,” the 67-year-old said.

“Seems like we are working harder now than ever back in the day,” he added.

Rick Vince said he thought he was 16 when he started hauling. On Monday afternoon, when discussing the sale, he said he had been out on a route that day.

He said the business started out small but “got pretty big.”