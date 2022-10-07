Fall on the Farm, Boo in the Bog among events in Clark, Champaign counties this weekend

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify, just ask about financial assistance options when calling to register. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you. To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are welcome but not guaranteed.

Book Sale

The Friends of the Clark County Public Library will host a pop-up book sale today on the sidewalk area, off the Main Library parking lot, 201 S. Fountain Ave.

The regular sale open to all will be from 5 to 7 p.m. and include 25-cent paperbacks, hardcovers, and AVs, except Collector’s Corner. The grab bag sale with a $2 grocery-sized bag open to all will be from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Friends of the Library Book Bags will also be available for purchase for $4 each, while supplies last.

Monies from the sale will go to support programs like the all-ages Summer Reading Program and other library events. For more information about this or services that the library offers, visit www.ccplohio.org or call 937-328-6903.

Boo in the Bog

Boo in the Bog, a family-friendly Halloween-themes event, is returning to Cedar Bog Nature Preserve from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. today and Saturday at 980 Woodburn Road in Urbana, about one mile west of U.S. 68.

Groups are lead around the jack-o-lantern lit boardwalk to learning stations where they will learn about some of the creatures that can be found in the preserve. There will be crafts for the kids, food and snacks, and a bonfire with a storyteller. Costumes are welcome. This is a non-scary event.

Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for students ages 6-17, and children 5 and under are free. Time slots cannot be guaranteed without reservations, with can be made by calling 937-484-3744.

Voter Drive

Trinity AME Church, 554 Selma Road, will have a voter registration drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Dogtoberfest

The 13th annual Dogtoberfest, the Clark County SPCA’s biggest fundraiser of the year, will be held from 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Brandeberry Winery, 5118 Jackson Road, where it has been held since the beginning.

The winery will also be releasing a new sweet, fruity, red wine called Lucky Dog and donating $5 per bottle to the SPCA. There will be raffle baskets, a 50/50 raffle, Dogtoberfest hoodie sales, a bake sale and pet photos all to benefit the SPCA. There will also be vendors, food trucks, live music from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., a $15 wine tasting with souvenir Dogtoberfest wine glasses to take home, and a dog costume test with judging at 3 p.m.

Guests are invited to bring their well-behaved dogs to the winery or maybe find a dog as adoptions will be taking place with the SPCA at the event.

Cornhole Fundraiser

3C’s4T non-profit group will host the fourth annual cornhole fundraiser on Saturday at the Cheetah Lounge, 211 Glen Ave. in Urbana.

The fundraiser is to commemorate the two lives lost in a drunk driving accident in the early morning hours of Jan. 22, 2019 - Courtney Cummings and Clayton “CJ” Dearmond Jr. The event also honors Taylor Pederson, a five-year-old whose life was spared the morning of this accident.

The celebration of life fundraiser will begin at 12:30 p.m. with an opening speech shedding light on the aftermath of drunk driving, followed by the opening prayer, and gameplay at 1 p.m. The fundraiser will offer door prizes, food and beverage, silent auction, raffles, stickers, coloring utensils for kids and more. For more information regarding team sign ups, volunteers and donations, visit 3Cs4T.org or email Rashad@3cs4t.org.

Apple Butter Festival

The annual Enon Apple Butter Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday along Enon-Xenia Road. Parking and admission are free. There will be crafts, food and more. The Enon Community Historical Society, sponsors, have a new addition to its history book “Our Heritage” called “The Next 20 Years.” Both will be available together at a special festival price. Apple Butter t-shirts and sweatshirts are also available at sale prices.

Awards Presentation

The Community Beautification Committee will hold its annual Awards Presentation at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Courtyard by Marriott - Downtown Springfield, 100 S. Fountain Ave. There are 385 CBC awards to be presented this year, including the twelve Home of the Week winners, the Home of the Year winner, first year CBC Shield awards to 38 new participants and numeral awards to former winners. The public is invited to the presentation and there will be door prize drawings at the end of the program.