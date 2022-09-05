springfield-news-sun logo
Fairfield man killed, 21 injured in 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima

A Fairfield man was killed and 21 other injured in a nine-vehicle crash over Labor Day weekend on Interstate 75 near Lima. Courtesy Lima Fire Department/Facebook

A Fairfield man was killed and 21 other injured in a nine-vehicle crash over Labor Day weekend on Interstate 75 near Lima. Courtesy Lima Fire Department/Facebook

1 hour ago

A Fairfield man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash over Labor Day weekend on Interstate 75 that injured 21 others near Lima.

The crash happened at about 12:25 p.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes near the state Route 309 exit in Allen County.

A 2019 Freightleiner driven by Dale K. Anglin, 75, of Vermilion, was approaching slowed traffic from a separate crash when the semi struck several vehicles, causing a chain-reaction crash involving nine vehicles, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima Post.

Joseph B. Schwarz, 64, a rear passenger in a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban involved in the crash, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ten people in vehicles were taken to area hospitals for treatment, and 11 others were treated at the scene for their injuries, troopers said.

The crash report has not been filed and the crash remains under investigation.

Jen Roppel Balduf is a staff writer who covers breaking news. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and writes for the Dayton Daily News, Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

