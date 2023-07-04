Event center space opens on Springfield’s east side

An event planner has added an event center space on the east side of Springfield that seats up to 80 people and seeks to fill a need the owner saw in the community.

The Lux Garden Event Center is located at 177 South Tuttle Road in one of the plazas across from Walmart and near Anytime Fitness.

Owner Brianna Woods said the space is 2,500 square feet, includes use of tables and chairs for up to 80, and is ideal for gender reveal parties, baby showers, bridal showers, receptions and other similar events. Two bars are available for food and drink service.

The Lux Garden Event Center was an idea she had nearly three years ago when she launched her party planning service.

“Finally, I came across this opportunity,” she said.

“I was trying to bring something new and upscale at an affordable price,” said Woods, a Dayton resident who was working in Clark County. “I noticed there was not a lot of options here.”

Woods said rental rates can be found on the Lux Garden website, including a special through July.

To contact the Lux Garden Event Center:

Call 937-520-8613;

Email luxgardeneventspace@gmail.com;

Visit https://luxgarden.squarespace.com/;

Or visit the business on Facebook or Instagram.