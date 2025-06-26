Equine program, family ranch plan July Fourth celebration fundraiser

While countless celebrations marking the country’s 249th year of independence will be forthcoming, Autumn Trails Stable executive director Angela Stan calls this “a celebration of heart” for the nonprofit equine-assisted services program established in 2016.

The stable, located at 2000 Folk Ream Rd. in Springfield, saw just seven participants that first year and is now up to 40 with ages ranging from four years old to adults, who participate in eight-week programs each spring, summer and fall that meet a variety of physical, social, mental and other challenges through work with horses.

With new programs including one for foster or adopted children and another coming for veterans and first responders next year, Stan stressed why the fundraiser is important to continue their work.

“We have so many volunteers and supporters step up to make the event a success. We have a small staff, and it takes a village,” she said. “Our motto has always been that Autumn Trails Stable is where the impossible becomes possible, and this event has been no different.”

This is the first time the Stable and Ranch have come together for the celebration. The event will have a car show, kids’ activities including a dunk tank, vendors, food trucks and live music.

Performing will be country rock band Southern Summer, heartfelt rock with a soulful twist with After Rain and award-winning duo Eleyet McConnell, who will headline the entertainment.

Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. No outside coolers or beverages will be permitted.

Around 3,000 people have attended past celebrations, and this could be one of the biggest yet with the fireworks finale capping the night off.

Evans Family Ranch began in 2021 to grow and provide local products to the community. Hosting the celebration is one of the ways to show what they do.

“They have a lot of people, and that big space can accommodate that. There will be something there for everybody and supports a lot of individuals in our community,” said Stan.

For more information about Autumn Trails Stable, go to www.autumntrailsstable.org/ and Evans Family Ranch, go to www.efranch.com.