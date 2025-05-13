Enon’s Paul Avery remembered as jovial person, level-headed council member

“He never seemed to emote a bad day. Once he got sick, he met it like a warrior and never let it beat him,” said village council President Rick Hanna, who sat next to him for almost four years on council and got to know him. “Always jovial and laughing and just a real great guy ... He will be greatly missed,”

This was Avery’s first term serving on council and he was 3.5 years into his four-year term.

“Paul was a very friendly guy and very well liked and very well respected by the people that knew him,” said Mayor Tim Howard. “He just really seemed to enjoy being a council member ... (He) was always very level-headed in decision-making and really cared about making good decisions for the county and citizens.”

Along with being a council member, Avery was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Yellow Springs and was employed by the State of Ohio for 30 years. He was an avid gamer, loved listening to music, eating good food, and spending time with his grandchildren.

“Paul had a larger-than-life personality, and would light up any room. He never knew a stranger and was always good for a bear hug. He always knew how to get the party started,” his obituary stated.

Avery is survived by his wife, Donielle Avery; two daughters, Talyne Hupp and Kierstyn Keys; three grandchildren, three sisters and one brother, as well as in-laws, several nieces and nephews, and friends.

A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 15, at Adkins Funeral Home. The service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 16, also at the funeral home, followed by burial at Enon Cemetery. Those who attend are asked to dress comfortable and wear your favorite sports or video game shirt for the viewing and funeral.

“Prayers with the family on behalf of the entire council,” Hanna said. “We appreciate Paul’s service and the cooperation of his family during the time he was on council. It’s a shame that somebody who cared that much about the village wasn’t able to finish his term.”

Per the Ohio Revised Code, when there is a vacancy in a council position, the village council must fill the rest of the unexpired term within 30 days. They will interview candidates then select the new member. If village council is unable to fill the vacancy within that time, it would then be the mayor’s responsibility to appoint someone until a new council member is elected in November.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Avery’s name to Soin Cancer Center at ketteringhealth.org/give/kettering-health-foundation/give-today.