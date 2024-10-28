Enon workshop fire behind funeral home contained, no injuries

1 hour ago
A fire at an outbuilding behind Adkins Funeral Home in Enon was contained quickly and left no injuries.

Mad River Twp. Chief John Heath said the building, at 7055 Dayton-Springfield Road, suffered minor damage, and that contents inside the workshop appeared undamaged. He said the fire may have started outside. The cause is under investigation.

Heath said the funeral home’s business should not be impacted by the fire, which was contained in 35-40 minutes.

Crews who responded include Mad River Twp. and Enon Fire and EMS, Bethel Twp., Fairborn and Hustead.

The Mad River Twp. Fire Department responded to a fire on Dayton Springfield Road near Enon on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

The Mad River Township Fire Department responded to a large fire on Dayton Springfield Road near Enon, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.