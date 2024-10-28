Enon workshop fire behind funeral home contained, no injuries

A fire at an outbuilding behind Adkins Funeral Home in Enon was contained quickly and left no injuries.
Mad River Twp. Chief John Heath said the building, at 7055 Dayton-Springfield Road, suffered minor damage, and that contents inside the workshop appeared undamaged. He said the fire may have started outside. The cause is under investigation.
Heath said the funeral home’s business should not be impacted by the fire, which was contained in 35-40 minutes.
Crews who responded include Mad River Twp. and Enon Fire and EMS, Bethel Twp., Fairborn and Hustead.
