Enon hiring for new police chief as Holler is on leave, resigning in July

“The village appreciates his nearly 17 years of service and wishes him the best of luck in the future,” Howard said.

Lt. Jeff Wise is the officer in charge of the police department until a new chief is appointed.

Village Council President Rick Hanna said council wishes Holler “the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

Hanna, who is also chairman of the Public Safety Committee and is handling the police chief application and interview process, said they have received one application so far. However, he said a majority of the solicitation for interest went out over the last week or so.

Qualifications for the position are 10 years of diverse experience as a police officer, including supervisory and leadership experience, an associate degree in criminal justice or related field, and current Ohio Police Officer Certification.

The salary ranges from $60,000 to $82,000 a year, based on experience.

Those interested in applying should submit their resume, cover letter and handwritten cover letter of interest to Village Council President Hanna by June 20 at rick.hanna@enon-oh.gov. For questions, call 937-864-7870.

After the application closes, council will look over applications and make a recommendation to the mayor.

Hanna said if they didn’t have any candidates the village felt were qualified, they would have to take next steps and work with the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) and let them do a more in-depth search.

“We thought it was in the taxpayer’s interest at this point to try and do it to the best of our ability, and if we have an issue finding qualified candidates, then we’d expand it to the people who really can go statewide,” he said.