AP Race Call: Republican Young Kim wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 40th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Young Kim won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Thursday, defeating Democrat Joseph Kerr. Kim, a former state lawmaker, flipped the Orange County-based district in 2020 even as Democrat Joe Biden carried it in the presidential election. Kerr is a retired firefighter. The Associated Press declared Kim the winner at 9:09 p.m. EST.
In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Democrat Julia Brownley wins reelection to U.S. House in...
2
AP Race Call: Republican Dave McCormick wins election to U.S. Senate...
3
AP Race Call: Democrat Susie Lee wins reelection to U.S. House in...
4
AP Race Call: Democrat Steven Horsford wins reelection to U.S. House in...
5
AP Race Call: Democrat Kim Schrier wins reelection to U.S. House in...