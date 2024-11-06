AP Race Call: Republican Tracey Mann wins reelection to U.S. House in Kansas' 1st Congressional District

Republican Rep. Tracey Mann won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Kansas on Tuesday. Mann won his third term by defeating Democrat Paul Buskirk in a sprawling 1st Congressional District that is a safe seat for the GOP. Mann is a former Kansas lieutenant governor who was first elected to Congress in 2020. The district includes western and much of central Kansas but also Buskirk's hometown of Lawrence in northeastern Kansas. Buskirk is a psychologist who provides academic counseling for the athletics department at the main University of Kansas campus in Lawrence. The Associated Press declared Mann the winner at 10:41 p.m. EST.
