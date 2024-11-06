AP Race Call: Republican Paul Gosar wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 9th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Arizona on Tuesday. Gosar, who has represented the state in Congress since 2011, defeated Democrat Quacy Smith. The 9th Congressional District encompasses the majority of the state’s western region. In 2021, Gosar was censured for posting a violent animated video depicting him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The Associated Press declared Gosar the winner at 10:39 p.m. EST.