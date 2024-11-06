AP Race Call: Republican Mike Bost wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 12th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Mike Bost won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Illinois on Tuesday. Bost, a former Illinois state legislator, won a sixth term. He survived a spirited primary in March with a challenge from former state Sen. Darren Bailey, the 2022 GOP nominee for Illinois governor. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Bost over Bailey. The sprawling Republican district encompasses nearly the bottom one-third of Illinois. The Associated Press declared Bost the winner at 9:19 p.m. EST.