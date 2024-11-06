AP Race Call: Republican Lloyd Smucker wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 11th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Lloyd Smucker won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Smucker, 60, was running for a fifth term in his heavily Republican district based in Lancaster County in southeastern Pennsylvania. Smucker beat Democrat Jim Atkinson. Smucker is a former state lawmaker who was first elected to Congress in 2016. The Associated Press declared Smucker the winner at 11:08 p.m. EST.
