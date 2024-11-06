Breaking: ELECTION RESULTS: Find results for all races and issues in your area

AP Race Call: Republican Kelly Armstrong wins election for governor in North Dakota

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong won North Dakota's race for governor on Tuesday
News Elections
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
X

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong won North Dakota's race for governor on Tuesday. The third-term Republican congressman and attorney bested Democratic state Sen. Merrill Piepkorn to succeed two-term Gov. Doug Burgum, who didn't seek a third term. Armstrong continues Republicans' dominance in North Dakota, where the party has held the governor's office since 1992 and a Democrat has not won a statewide race since 2012. Armstrong also is a former state senator and state party chair. The Associated Press declared Armstrong the winner at 9:00 p.m. EST.

In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Democrat Brad Schneider wins reelection to U.S. House in...
2
AP Race Call: Republican Barry Loudermilk wins reelection to U.S. House...
3
AP Race Call: Republican Jodey Arrington wins reelection to U.S. House...
4
AP Race Call: Republican Rick Allen wins reelection to U.S. House in...
5
AP Race Call: Republican Mike Bost wins reelection to U.S. House in...