AP Race Call: Republican Deb Fischer wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Nebraska

Republican Sen. Deb Fischer won a third term to represent Nebraska in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday. Fischer won her previous two elections by wide margins in the deep-red state. But she faced her toughest challenge yet in political newcomer Dan Osborn, a mechanical engineer who appealed to voters by eschewing the major political parties and running as an independent. Fischer successfully countered by leaning into support for former President Donald Trump. Despite their at-times rocky relationship, Trump endorsed Fischer for reelection, which Fischer touted in her campaign ads. The Associated Press declared Fischer the winner at 12:06 a.m. EST.