AP Race Call: Republican Christopher Smith wins reelection to U.S. House in New Jersey's 4th Congressional District

Republican Chris Smith won election to a U.S. House seat representing New Jersey on Tuesday. He defeated Democrat Matthew Jenkins and two others in New Jersey’s 4th District. Smith has served in Congress longer than any other member of the state’s current delegation, first winning election in 1980. The Associated Press declared Smith the winner at 8:32 p.m. EST.
In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Democrat Brad Schneider wins reelection to U.S. House in...
2
AP Race Call: Republican Barry Loudermilk wins reelection to U.S. House...
3
AP Race Call: Republican Jodey Arrington wins reelection to U.S. House...
4
AP Race Call: Republican Rick Allen wins reelection to U.S. House in...
5
AP Race Call: Republican Mike Bost wins reelection to U.S. House in...