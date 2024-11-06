AP Race Call: Republican Brian Babin wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 36th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Brian Babin won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. The 76-year-old dentist and former small-town mayor has been in Congress since 2015. He has strongly supported Texas in the state's legal disputes with the federal government over illegal immigration and supported calls to impeach President Joe Biden. A House select committee probe of the Jan. 6 insurrection revealed that Babin attended a White House meeting in December 2020 that included discussions of a plan to have Vice President Mike Pence overturn election results. The Associated Press declared Babin the winner at 10:26 p.m. EST.
In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Democrat Greg Landsman wins reelection to U.S. House in...
2
AP Race Call: Republican Elise Stefanik wins reelection to U.S. House...
3
AP Race Call: Democrat Suhas Subramanyam wins election to U.S. House in...
4
AP Race Call: Republican Claudia Tenney wins reelection to U.S. House...
5
AP Race Call: Republican Tom Tiffany wins reelection to U.S. House in...