AP Race Call: Republican Brad Finstad wins reelection to U.S. House in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District

Republican Rep. Brad Finstad won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Minnesota on Tuesday. The New Ulm native was running for his second full term in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District. Finstad served as state director for USDA Rural Development during President Donald Trump's administration. He won a special election in August 2022 to fill the seat of the late Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn and went on to win a full term that November. His Democratic opponent was Rachel Bohman, a Rochester native who previously served as elections chief in Hennepin County. The Associated Press declared Finstad the winner at 11:42 p.m. EST.
In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Republican Spencer Cox wins reelection for governor in...
2
AP Race Call: Democrat Debbie Dingell wins reelection to U.S. House in...
3
AP Race Call: Democrat Mike Thompson wins reelection to U.S. House in...
4
AP Race Call: Democrat Jared Huffman wins reelection to U.S. House in...
5
AP Race Call: Democrat Ro Khanna wins reelection to U.S. House in...