AP Race Call: Republican Ben Cline wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 6th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Ben Cline won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Virginia on Tuesday. Cline won a fourth term representing Virginia's 6th District after defeating Democrat Ken Mitchell, an Air Force and Army veteran. Cline first won election to Congress in 2018 after a 16-year career in the state Legislature. He received at least 60% of the vote in each of his first three congressional elections. The 6th District stretches through the Shenandoah Valley from Winchester to Roanoke and is one of Virginia's most reliably Republican districts. The Associated Press declared Cline the winner at 9:04 p.m. EST.
