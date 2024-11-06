AP Race Call: Republican Ashley Hinson wins reelection to U.S. House in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District

Republican Ashley Hinson won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Iowa on Tuesday. Hinson will serve a third term in Congress and represents a district in the northeastern corner of Iowa that comprises largely rural counties punctuated by the Democratic-leaning cities of Cedar Rapids and Waterloo. Before redistricting, a largely overlapping district elected a Democratic representative, Abby Finkenauer, in a close race in 2018 before Hinson went on to narrowly edge her out in 2020. Hinson won by a larger margin, about 8 percentage points, in 2022.The Associated Press declared Hinson the winner at 11:07 p.m. EST.
In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Republican Spencer Cox wins reelection for governor in...
2
AP Race Call: Democrat Debbie Dingell wins reelection to U.S. House in...
3
AP Race Call: Democrat Mike Thompson wins reelection to U.S. House in...
4
AP Race Call: Democrat Jared Huffman wins reelection to U.S. House in...
5
AP Race Call: Democrat Ro Khanna wins reelection to U.S. House in...