AP Race Call: Republican Anna Luna wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 13th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. Luna, a first-term congresswoman and Freedom Caucus member, has been a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, who carried this Gulf Coast district in 2020. She defeated Democrat Whitney Fox, who formerly worked in marketing and communications at the Pinellas County transit authority. The Associated Press declared Anna Paulina Luna the winner at 7:46 p.m. EST.
In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Republican Craig Goldman wins election to U.S. House in...
2
AP Race Call: Republican Jim Baird wins reelection to U.S. House in...
3
AP Race Call: Democrat Danny Davis wins reelection to U.S. House in...
4
AP Race Call: Democrat Mary Gay Scanlon wins reelection to U.S. House...
5
AP Race Call: Republican Pat Fallon wins reelection to U.S. House in...