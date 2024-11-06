AP Race Call: Republican Andy Ogles wins reelection to U.S. House in Tennessee's 5th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Andrew Ogles won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Tennessee on Tuesday. This will be the second term Ogles will serve in the state's 5th District‚ which includes large parts of Nashville. Republicans redrew the state's congressional districts to their advantage, which notably included splitting the heavily Democratic Nashville area into three seats. Earlier this year, Ogles confirmed that the FBI confiscated his cellphone in an investigation into issues with his campaign finance reporting. The Associated Press declared Ogles the winner at 9:45 p.m. EST.