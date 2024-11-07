AP Race Call: Independent Angus King wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Maine

Independent Sen. Angus King won a third term in the U.S. Senate representing Maine on Thursday, turning back challenges from a former Republican state party chair and a Democratic environmental activist. The 80-year-old former governor would be the oldest senator from Maine to serve if he completes his term, which ends in 2030, but he was not dogged by questions about his age like President Joe Biden, the former Democratic presidential nominee. King caucuses with Democrats and was first elected to the Senate in 2012. The Associated Press declared King the winner at 10:14 a.m. EST.