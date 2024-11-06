AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Oklahoma

Former President Donald Trump won Oklahoma and its seven electoral votes on Tuesday, defeating Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. A Democrat has not won the presidential race in Oklahoma since 1964, and Trump was heavily favored to win. The last time a Democrat won one of Oklahoma's 77 counties in a presidential race was in 2000 when Al Gore won nine counties in the eastern part of the state during his loss to then-Texas Gov. George W. Bush. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 8:00 p.m. EST.
In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Republican Craig Goldman wins election to U.S. House in...
2
AP Race Call: Republican Jim Baird wins reelection to U.S. House in...
3
AP Race Call: Democrat Danny Davis wins reelection to U.S. House in...
4
AP Race Call: Democrat Mary Gay Scanlon wins reelection to U.S. House...
5
AP Race Call: Republican Pat Fallon wins reelection to U.S. House in...