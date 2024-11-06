AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins North Dakota

Former President Donald Trump won North Dakota's three electoral votes on Tuesday. His victory continues a decadeslong streak of Republican presidential wins in the conservative state known for its agriculture and energy production. The last Democratic presidential candidate to win the state was President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964. North Dakota has about 784,000 residents. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 9:00 p.m. EST.
In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Democrat Daniel Goldman wins reelection to U.S. House in...
2
AP Race Call: Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins reelection to U.S...
3
AP Race Call: Republican Ben Cline wins reelection to U.S. House in...
4
AP Race Call: Republican Michael Rulli wins reelection to U.S. House in...
5
AP Race Call: Democrat Deborah Ross wins reelection to U.S. House in...