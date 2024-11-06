AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Arkansas

Former President Donald Trump secured Arkansas' six electoral votes on Tuesday, winning the heavily Republican state for the third presidential election in a row. Trump had the backing of the state's top Republican figures, including Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Sanders, who had served as Trump's White House press secretary, endorsed the former president's bid and campaigned for him. Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson ran unsuccessfully for the GOP nomination and declined to endorse Trump's reelection. Democrats have not won a presidential election in Arkansas since 1996, when native son Bill Clinton won reelection. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 8:30 p.m. EST.
