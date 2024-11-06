AP Race Call: Democrat Vicente Gonzalez wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 34th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Wednesday. For the second election cycle in a row, he defeated Republican Mayra Flores, who had won a special election in 2022 to become Texas' first Republican Latina in Congress. Later that year, the two incumbents faced off in the South Texas district after Gonzalez switched to run in the redrawn 34th Congressional District, which became more favorable to Democrats following the 2020 census. The Associated Press declared Gonzalez the winner at 1:11 p.m. EST.