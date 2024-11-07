AP Race Call: Democrat Val Hoyle wins reelection to U.S. House in Oregon's 4th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Val Hoyle won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Oregon on Thursday. Hoyle, a first-term congresswoman, defeated Republican Monique DeSpain, an Air Force veteran. She succeeded longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio in 2022. The 4th District runs along the western portion of the state and includes Eugene. The Associated Press declared Hoyle the winner at 10:38 a.m. EST.