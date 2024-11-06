AP Race Call: Democrat Thomas Suozzi wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 3rd Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Wednesday. Suozzi, who had represented this Long Island district for three terms before stepping down to challenge Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2022, returned to his old seat this year in a special election after Republican Rep. George Santos was expelled from Congress. Suozzi defeated Michael LePetri, a former state assemblyman. The district covers the northern half of Nassau County and a small piece of Queens. The Associated Press declared Suozzi the winner at 1:07 a.m. EST.
In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Democrat Henry Cuellar wins reelection to U.S. House in...
2
AP Race Call: Democrat Gabriel Vasquez wins reelection to U.S. House in...
3
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins the 2nd Congressional District in Maine...
4
AP Race Call: Republican Bill Huizenga wins reelection to U.S. House in...
5
AP Race Call: Republican Tom McClintock wins reelection to U.S. House...