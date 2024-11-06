AP Race Call: Democrat Rob Menendez wins reelection to U.S. House in New Jersey's 8th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Rob Menendez won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New Jersey on Tuesday. The first-term congressman defeated Republican Anthony Valdes and three others. Menendez is the son of resigned Sen. Bob Menendez, who was convicted this year of bribery charges. The younger Menendez has worked as an attorney and served as a commissioner on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. The Associated Press declared Menendez the winner at 8:42 p.m. EST.
In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Republican Mike Bost wins reelection to U.S. House in...
2
AP Race Call: Republican Nancy Mace wins reelection to U.S. House in...
3
AP Race Call: Democrat Wesley Bell wins election to U.S. House in...
4
AP Race Call: Democrat Gabriel Amo wins reelection to U.S. House in...
5
AP Race Call: Republican Sheri Biggs wins election to U.S. House in...