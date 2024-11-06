AP Race Call: Democrat Richard Neal wins reelection to U.S. House in Massachusetts' 1st Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Richard Neal won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Massachusetts on Wednesday. Neal, who was first elected to Congress in 1988, defeated independent candidate Nadia Donya Milleron. Neal’s 1st Congressional District is geographically the largest in the state, encompassing more than 80 cities and towns. He serves as the top Democrat of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. In 2019, he was elected chair of the committee, the first time since 1875 that a Massachusetts representative has held the position. Neal said his priorities include protecting Social Security and Medicare from privatization. The Associated Press declared Neal the winner at 12:19 a.m. EST.